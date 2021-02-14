OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Appointments opened on Sunday for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum site for eligible Alameda County residents, officials announced.

Residents with priority for the site, which is scheduled to open on Tuesday, include front line workers, long-term care providers, people 65 and older, educators, with registration available online at https://myturn.ca.gov.

The location will eventually have the capacity to administer up to 6,000 vaccine doses per day, state officials said earlier this month.

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will offer fare-free shuttles to the COVID-19 mass vaccination site and BART is offering a ticket good for a free ride home.

The fare-free AC Transit shuttle lines will begin on Monday will operate seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first vaccine shuttle will operate every 15 minutes directly from Coliseum BART to the vaccination site. Riders of bus lines 45, 46L, 73, 90 and 98 will also connect to the vaccine shuttle at Coliseum BART. Riders are reminded to look for the head-sign Vaccine Shuttle/BART-Coliseum for the correct shuttle.

The second shuttle will operate every 20 minutes starting at the Eastmont Transit Center and will stop at Coliseum BART before heading to the vaccine site.

AC Transit requires riders to wear facemasks while waiting at stops and at all times while onboard. Free onboard facemasks and hand sanitizer are available to riders.

BART will offer a free $7 fare ticket to those who show their vaccination card with a valid date.

A $7 fare is enough to get from the Coliseum BART station to any other station in the system, save for the station at San Francisco International Airport, according to BART officials.

BART will also add extra staff members to the Coliseum station during the agency’s operating hours to ensure those who need or want a fare ticket after their vaccination can get one.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed