SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities have announced a San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a burglary last month at the recently-closed Cliff House restaurant in which historic memorabilia was taken.

On Wednesday, a National Park Service spokesperson told KPIX 5 that U.S. Park Police, assisted by San Francisco Police and park rangers, served search and arrest warrants at a home in the Outer Richmond on February 12. The spokesperson said a man was arrested and arraigned in connection with the burglary.

The man’s identity is currently being withheld. Police did not say if they are looking for other suspects.

A surveillance photo from the burglary showed two people breaking into the historic building overlooking Ocean Beach on the morning of January 26. Among the items stolen included a bathing suit from the old Sutro Bathhouse dating back to the early 1900s.

During a search of the man’s home, authorities said they recovered several items that were stolen from the restaurant. U.S. Park Police said they located additional items on February 19.

Among the recovered items include Sutro Baths bathing suits and artwork, the Park Service said.

Authorities said the recovered items have since been returned to the Hountalas family, which operated the restaurant for 47 years. The restaurant closed at the end of last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a dispute between the Park Service and the restaurant’s operators.

Items from the Cliff House are scheduled to be up for auction on March 4 and 5.