BAY POINT (CBS SF) — A mail carrier was assaulted and robbed in Bay Point, prompting the postal service to offer a reward in the case, authorities said Wednesday.
The attack happened Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m on the 1900 block of Calaveras Drive, a residential neighborhood just south of Willow Pass Road.
After assaulting the letter carrier, two suspects stole mail from the carrier's postal service vehicle and fled in a white, late-model Dodge Challenger.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
Anyone who has information about the incident was urged to contact the postal inspection service at 1-877-876-2455.