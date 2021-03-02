NAPA (CBS SF) – Napa County re-entered the state’s COVID-19 Red Tier on Tuesday, allowing for the return of indoor dining and several other sectors, but the county’s famed wineries must continue outdoor operations.

County officials said the looser restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

Under the state’s Red Tier, restaurants can open indoor dining with modifications at up to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less. Meanwhile, state rules don’t allow wineries or tasting rooms to resume indoor operations until the Orange Tier, which may not happen for at least three weeks.

Bars, breweries and distilleries where no meals are provided are also not allowed to reopen until the Orange Tier.

Along with restaurants, other sectors allowed to reopen indoors in the Red Tier include movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, with modifications and capacity restrictions.

Napa re-entered the Red Tier after the county’s COVID-19 positive test rate dropped to 2.3 percent and adjusted case rate has also dipped to 5.9, according to state data. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 9,019 cases and 71 people have died from COVID-19.

County officials said at least 49,629 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Other Bay Area counties that moved from Purple to Red on Tuesday include San Francisco and Santa Clara County.