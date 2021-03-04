SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — A shallow, powerful earthquake has struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand overnight, with officials warning of a possible tsunami threat.

The quake struck st 2:27 a.m. local time (5:27 a.m. PT) and measured a preliminary 6.9 magnitude, according to the U.S Geological Survey. It was centered at a depth of six miles about 111 miles northeast of the city of Gisborne.

It was followed by several strong aftershocks measuring between 4.7 and 5.1 magnitude.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing whether the quake had triggered a tsunami that could affect the country.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the U.S. Pacific coast.

A magnitude 6.3 quake in 2011 hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

