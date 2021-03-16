FREMONT (CBS SF) – An 81-year-old who was walking his dog when he was struck in a hit-and-run collision in Fremont last week has died, police said.

Officers and firefighters found the victim, identified as Richard Plasch of Fremont, lying in the intersection of J Street and 2nd Street in the Niles District around 6 a.m. on March 9. Plasch was hospitalized at a local trauma center before he succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Police said Plasch suffered injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators located surveillance video of the area around the time of the incident and are searching for the drivers of two vehicles who may have seen Plasch walking his dog.

One of the vehicles, described as a dark colored minivan, was traveling west on J Street towards 2nd Street.

The second vehicle spotted by cameras is believed to be a gray or gold 1995-1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 4-door SUV. Police said the SUV was travelling westbound on J Street before possibly making a U-turn at the intersection of J & 2nd. The SUV was last seen traveling southbound on Niles Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Investigator Vince Montojo or Officer Shannon with the department’s Traffic Unit at 510-790-6800 xt 6774 or 510-790-6771 or via email at vmontojo@fremont.gov or jshanon@fremont.gov.