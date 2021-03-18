SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced multiple charges against Arna Kimiai, one of the women suspected in an attack of an Uber driver that was caught on camera earlier this month.

Prosecutors confirmed to KPIX 5 that Kimiai has been charged with attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, both felonies. Kimiai has also been charged with misdemeanor battery on a transportation driver and violation of a COVID-19 health order.

Robbery and conspiracy charges against Kimiai have been dropped, prosecutors said.

Kimiai, along with 24-year-old Malaysia King were arrested after the videotaped assault on an Uber driver Subhakar Khadka on March 7. The video has since gone viral.

In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating the Khadka using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.

Khadka said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.

Both Uber and Lyft have banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.

Arna Kimiai turned herself into authorities on Sunday and has since posted bail. It was not immediately known when she would appear in court.

King will be transported back to San Francisco to face charges after she was arrested in Las Vegas last week for allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdraw funds from a bank account.