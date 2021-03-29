SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An arrest has been made in connection with the aggravated assault of a passenger on a Muni bus in San Francisco last October, police said Monday.

SFPD said the suspect turned himself in at the Mission Station on Thursday, which police attributed to recent news coverage and social media about the case. A person of interest in the case has also been identified.

The 44-year-old victim was on board a 14 Mission bus near Mission and Duboce Streets around 2:15 p.m. on October 3 when he was attacked. Police said the victim was thrown out of the rear door of the bus by the suspect. The victim struck his head on the sidewalk and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized as of Monday, more than five months after the attack.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Epriece Collins, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of aggravated assault likely to cause great bodily injury and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to jail records, Collins is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.