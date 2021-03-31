MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Google announced Wednesday that it is likely to begin reopening U.S. offices to employees on a voluntary basis starting in April.
A spokesperson for the Mountain-view based internet giant told KPIX 5 that offices would reopen in a limited capacity based on the availability of vaccines and downward trends in COVID-19 cases.
The company went on to say that the company is taking a phased approach to reopening and that returning to the office would remain voluntary until at least September.
According to the New York Times, the company will require returning employees to wear masks, practice physical distancing and pass a health survey. Vaccination would not be mandatory for returning to the office.
Google joins other major Bay Area employers that have begun announcing plans to bring back workers to offices, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a large amount of the workforce to work from home.
Last week, Menlo Park-based Facebook said offices would begin opening at 10% capacity in May. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo announced that the company eyes reopening offices for its large workforce starting in September, but the San Francisco-based bank said some groups could voluntarily return earlier.