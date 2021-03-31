SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man arrested Monday after a standoff with police that lasted some 13 hours was identified as a wanted felon who had absconded from his parole.

Officers responded at about 11:42 a.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Alum Rock Ave. in East San Jose to a report about a man with a handgun and found 39-year-old Jesse Sanchez with a gun tucked in his waistband, San Jose police said.

Sanchez fled from officers and barricaded inside a home on Millar Ave. for hours, at one point firing at least one round inside the home, police said. At about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sanchez was taken into custody without further incident.

Sanchez was allegedly found in possession of live ammunition and two ghost guns inside the Millar Ave. home, and police detectives have linked him to a March 11 shooting in San Jose.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, and a parole violation warrant.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vandenbroeck of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867).