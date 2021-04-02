HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman in downtown Hayward has been arrested and police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Hayward police said the attack happened on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. at a parking garage at Watkins and B streets. However, what appeared to be a body covered by a tarp was seen around the corner outside the entrance to a Union Bank, across the street from Hayward City Hall.
The identities of the suspect and the victim were not disclosed. While police said the suspect and victim were acquainted, the nature of their relationship was unclear.
The identity of the woman is unknown at this time. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Green at 510-293-7176.