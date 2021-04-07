MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested in a shooting in El Sobrante last week that left one person dead and a second victim with critical injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Pierre Jackson of Antioch/Brentwood on Monday. The district attorney's office has charged Jackson with murder and attempted murder; he is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $3.5 million bail.
On March 31, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 4500 block of Appian Way in El Sobrante at about 8:41 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. They found two victims with serious gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Pittsburg resident Dejante Kennedy, was pronounced dead; the second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
There was no word on the second victim's current condition.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s office investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or left anonymously at (866) 846-3592.