SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The idea of a COVID vaccine passport and digital proof to gain entry to places is the latest coronavirus divide.

It’s not just at airports, where proof of vaccination is being considered. Other venues like baseball stadiums have already implemented the idea of a vaccine passport for fans to enter its gates.

Airlines are exploring ways, including mobile apps, that would easily identify who’s vaccinated and who’s not.

“It could be beneficial. It sends a good message to the community to get vaccinated and provides businesses a sense of security engaging with people entering their premises,” said traveler Porter Geer.

At San Francisco International Airport, United Airlines and SITA’s Smart Pass are testing biometric technology for some domestic flights on a voluntary basis.

Once enrolled, biometric cameras scan your face, then transfers data and information, which make travel for the most part, touchless.

“Any purpose for travel where you need to establish or verify identity, this could be used for that,” said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

For now, the check-in system does not ask for or store vaccination status, but the technology can one day be used for that purpose.

“Some type of digital health credential will be the next evolution of air travel during and after this pandemic,” said Yakel.

“This is something new. It will take a little bit of time to adjust and time to figure out what’s going on and how secure is it,” said traveler Daniel Suriel.

The Oakland A’s are not asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, but San Francisco Giants fans will have to show vaccinated status or a proof of a negative test at its gates starting Friday.

“As these tools are being considered by the private and non -profit sectors, our interest is very simple from the federal government which is American’s privacy and rights should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.