SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

OPEN AGAIN: TADICH GRILL

San Francisco IS San Francisco once again because the city’s ‘s oldest restaurant (since 1849), has opened its big brass doors on California Street once again. Waiters in white costs greet you, knockout cocktails creep up on you, but the cioppino fish stew with scallops, shrimp , mussels & more is the warm hug of SF love we’ve all been deprived of. Call ahead & make a reservation at the old school, classic all-American restaurant. Be sure to ask for a coveted booth (4 or more) in the back or watch the lunch or dinner theatre from a primo seat at the bar.

tadichgrillsf.com

MARKETPLACE: LA COCINA

The new municipal marketplace in downtown San Francisco showcases global cuisine by food entrepreneurs entrepreneurs. To enjoy the food here is to take a trip around the world with food from Mexico to North Africa and many places in between. Enjoy jerk chicken tacos or Algerian couscous and sexy sandwiches that are the bomb. Order to go daily from 11am – 2:30pm. It’s a wonderful new market in a challenging part of the city but if anyone can succeed here it’s La Cocina and the food offerings by some of the city’s best new chefs are diverse and delish.

lacocinasf.org

EAT: SF RESTAURANT WEEK

April 9th – 18th

Happy days are here again as restaurants invite you to come dine al fresco and indoors for San Francisco Restaurant Week. Indoor dining is allowed at 25% indoors and soon at 50%. From BBQ to tacos, all-American to authentic Mexican, this week-long food fest has something for all palates. The diverse prix-fixe menus give diners an opportunity to support their restaurants and make their tummies happy. Call ahead to ensure your fave restaurant is open.

ggra.org/events/spring-san-francisco-restaurant-week/

LET’S PLAY BALL: SF GIANTS

Friday 1:35pm

It’s the home game opener for the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Fans in limited numbers will be allowed inside to watch the game against the Rockies. Go Giants.

kpix.com/giants-fans-will-need-vaccination-documents-or-negative-covid-test/

mlb.com/giants

EVENT: SF OPERA

Enjoy one of the world’s best opera companies for an outdoor concert series at Marin Center from April 23rd. Be there as SF Opera turns a masterpiece Barber of Seville on its head, and feel the rush of emotion as the next generation of opera stars takes the stage for the first time together in a series of immersive experiences expertly crafted for the drive-in stage.

sfopera.com



SOIRÉE: FOR LGBT CENTER

Saturday 6pm

Join me and Sister Roma for the annual fundraiser for the LGBT Center in San Francisco. We are virtual this year but the event will be just as spirited and star studded with Juanita More leading the entertainment line up. Log on and show some love for the heart of the LQBTQ+ community.

sfcenter.org

SFFILM: BEST OF THE FEST

Opening night Friday

One of the world’s best film festivals, SFFILM is now showing. Enjoy the best of cinema from around the world and works by established and new filmmakers. All movies can be accessed online. The opening night movie is virtual and will also be screened drive-in style at Fort Mason. Go on treat yourself and get lost in the magic of movies.

sffilm.org

FUNDRAISER: MAKE A WISH

Wednesday 6pm

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area’s annual Evening of Wishes gala has gone virtual! Evening of Wishes: Hope and Harmony will stream live on Wednesday, April 14 at 6:00 P.M. This inspirational event will place the spotlight on some magical, musical wishes that have recently been granted by Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. In addition to our uplifting program, Evening of Wishes will feature a robust online auction filled with covetable wines, getaways and unique items and experiences. All event proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area mission – granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Tickets are available through Tuesday, April 13.

wish.org/greaterbay/2021-evening-wishes-hope-and-harmony

COCKTAIL HOUR: VANITY FAIR

Tuesday 4pm

Enjoy killer cocktails & conversation with some of your favorite celebrities thanks to celeb hob-nobbing magazine Vanity Fair. Guests include: Serena Williams, Gal Gadot, Michael B.Jordan, Shaka King & many more.

vfcocktailhourlive.com/

TASTY READ: NO FUSS MEALS

Bay Area Chef & Top Chef alum & most importantly my pal, Ryan Scott, unleashes a new tasty cookbook. “No Fuss Meals” is an easy to read, family cookbook with approachable dishes that have a “anyone can cook this” attitude. This book is also personal; Chef Ryan invites you into his home to his kitchen where his daughter Olive and wife Lesley are-a constant. The dish I love most in the book: butter & brussels shepherd’s pie – for the sheer cheekyness and twist on an Irish classic. Sorry Ryan, but I shall be replacing the turkey with lamb! Baaaaa!

amazon.com/No-Fuss-Family-Cookbook-Recipes-Everyday/dp/0358439140

PODCAST : MINNIE DRIVER

Many celebs have showcased their star power in self-serving podcasts during the pandemic, but “Mini Questions” by Minnie Driver has purpose and serves the greater good. In the talk show-style podcast, the “Will & Grace” and “Speechless” actress asks an array of celebrity guests the same seven “mini” questions to uncover larger truths and help listeners understand themselves and the world around us. It’s a great listen with humour & insight.

iheart.com/podcast/1119-minnie-questions-with-min-79666915/

PRINCE: WELCOME 2 AMERICA

Here’s something to get royally happy about, new posthumously released music by Prince. On July 30, “Welcome 2 America,” a 12-track album recorded at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios in 2010, will finally see the light of day. Head to the Paisley Park site for more.

paisleypark.com

ROYAL FAMILY: RIP PRINCE PHILIP

The Royal Family is in mourning after the passing of Queen Elizabeth’s consort and husband of a dazzling 73 years, Prince Philip. She wore the crown but he wore the pants within the monarchy and was regarded as the practical glue in the family. The official online home for the British Monarchy pays tribute to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who passed early Friday at the royal estate in Windsor, south of London. HRH was 99 years old at passing just two months shy of his 100th birthday. The Queen referred to him as “her strength and stay.” Thoughts on this day for HM Queen Elizabeth II as she mourns this immense loss. RIP Prince Philip.

royal.uk

That’s your Liam’s List. Have a wonderful weekend.

Email me ideas to: liampmayclem@gmail.com

Follow me on socials: liammayclem