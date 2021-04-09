OAKLAND (BCN) — A man died in a shooting Thursday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Friday.
Shots were reported at 3:41 p.m. in the 9800 block of Stanley Avenue near Bishop O'Dowd High School in the city's Toler Heights neighborhood.
Officers responded and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Firefighters and paramedics also responded and treated the man, but he died.
It was the third fatal shooting in East Oakland in less than 24 hours. Earlier Thursday, a man was found shot dead on the 600 block of Edes Ave. in the Brookfield Village neighborhood. On Wednesday, a woman was fatally shot on the 1100 block of 77th Avenue just south of Hegenberger Ave. and east of the Oakland Coliseum.
The killing was the city's 38th homicide this year, compared with 14 homicides at this same point last year.
Anyone with more information can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.