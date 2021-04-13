COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Aarna Kimiai, Assault, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Malaysia King, San Francisco, Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Appearing via Zoom, Arna Kimiai entered a not guilty plea Monday to multiple charges stemming from a violent confrontation with Uber Driver Subhakar Khadka that was recorded by an in-vehicle camera and went viral on social media.

She and her codefendant — 24-year-old Malaysia King — were set to return for a Tuesday hearing to set dates in their trial. The judge ordered Kimiai, who is free on bail, to check in with Assertive Case Management three times a week.

Kimiai has been charged with attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, both felonies.

Booking photo of Arna Kimaiai provided by a law enforcement source to KPIX 5. (CBS)

Booking photo of Arna Kimiai provided by a law enforcement source to KPIX 5. (CBS)

Kimiai and King were arrested after the videotaped assault on Khadka on March 7. The video has since gone viral.

ALSO READ: Read Malaysia King Las Vegas Charges

In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating the Khadka using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka) 

Khadka said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.

ALSO READ:

Both Uber and Lyft have banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.