SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Appearing via Zoom, Arna Kimiai entered a not guilty plea Monday to multiple charges stemming from a violent confrontation with Uber Driver Subhakar Khadka that was recorded by an in-vehicle camera and went viral on social media.
She and her codefendant — 24-year-old Malaysia King — were set to return for a Tuesday hearing to set dates in their trial. The judge ordered Kimiai, who is free on bail, to check in with Assertive Case Management three times a week.
Kimiai has been charged with attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, both felonies.
Kimiai and King were arrested after the videotaped assault on Khadka on March 7. The video has since gone viral.
In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating the Khadka using profanities. At one point, the woman now identified as Kimiai who coughed on the driver also ripped off the facemask he was wearing.
Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)
Khadka said he had pulled over to tell the women to wear facemasks and the driver is heard telling the women to get out of his car. The video begins with one woman telling the driver, “F— the masks!” and then repeatedly coughing at him.
Both Uber and Lyft have banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.