SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Cruz County launched a new disaster preparedness website through its Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience, officials announced Friday.
The website provides residents with resources and information on current disaster recovery efforts as well as resources to prepare for the event of a disaster.
The website was launched at the directive of county supervisors in response to the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.
Residents can visit the Santa Cruz County website to learn about upcoming events, sign up for newsletter updates and connect with the community-based Long-Term Recovery Group.
The website also provides information on county efforts for climate change, access to emergency preparedness materials and other helpful resources.
Those still in the process of CZU-related debris removal can also go to the website to connect with the Recovery Permit Center, the Long-Term Recovery Group and download other material related to the rebuilding process.
