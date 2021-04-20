FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The teenage victim of a shooting in Fairfield earlier this month has died of his injuries and the police department has changed the case into a homicide investigation, police said Tuesday.
Fairfield police identified the victim as 17-year-old Daniel Dejon Hughes, who passed away on Sunday. The shooting happened on the afternoon of April 4. on the 1000 block of Broadway St.
Police said the department was working with the Solano County District Attorney's Office on the appropriate charges.
A suspect was identified as 18-year-old James Williams of Fairfield. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and not gang-related.