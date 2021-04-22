SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Santa Clara County is poised to reach a major milestone this week when it delivers the one millionth COVID-19 shot since vaccine distribution began in December.

“That will be something to celebrate in a way, probably, in the next couple of days,” said Santa Clara County Health COVID-19 Vaccine and Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib during a county supervisor meeting Tuesday.

This week’s potential milestone comes as the nation is also expected to deliver the 200 millionth dose since President Joe Biden took office.

Santa Clara County is benefiting not only from a supply of doses from the state, but also a delivery from the federal government. Last week, the government supplied the county with 250,000 doses and this week it received 100,000. That’s in addition to the estimated 70,000 doses the county received from the state this week.

The influx in supply is a far cry from the dramatic reduction several weeks ago that forced the cancellation of first dose appointments.

• ALSO READ: COVID Vaccine Supply In Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties a Case Of Haves, Have Nots

Mares Ferido was among the many who searched for appointments late last month, but came up empty handed.

“It was pretty frustrating,” said Ferido. “Nothing was popping up in my area. The only location that had a lot of appointments, an abundance of them, was Fresno.”

Ferido, who is her elderly parents’ caretaker, was desperate to receive the vaccine. She felt the nearly 200-mile drive from her parents’ Santa Clara home was well worth it.