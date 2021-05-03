SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the women accused of attacking a San Francisco Uber driver in a video that went viral last March appeared at a preliminary court hearing Monday morning.

The hearing in San Francisco Superior Court featured the Uber driver Subhakar Khadka giving his description of the events that transpired during the March 7 incident as defendant Arna Kimiai listened.

Kimiai was caught on camera as she reached from the back seat, grabbing Khadka’s phone and ripping off his mask.

The driver had picked up Kimiai, co-defendant Malaysia King and a third unidentified passenger in the Portola District, but then stopped the car because he noticed Kimiai wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Kimiai and King were arrested after the videotaped assault on Khadka on March 7.

In the video, three women are seen in the back seat berating Khadka using profanities. At one point, the woman later identified as Kimiai coughed on the driver before ripping off the facemask he was wearing.

Warning: Disturbing video, explicit language (Source: Subhakar Khadka)

Kimiai pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted robbery last month.

Meanwhile, King was transported back to San Francisco to face charges after she was arrested in Las Vegas on March 14 for allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to illegally withdraw funds from a bank account.

Detectives told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV 8 that King was arrested on March 9 after she was caught, along with a man, allegedly attempting to use a fake ID to transfer money at a Bank of America branch.

Both Uber and Lyft banned Kimiai in the aftermath of the incident.