SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An advisory committee for water agencies in the North Bay passed a resolution Monday asking residents to voluntarily reduce water usage by 20%.
The 8-person Water Advisory Committee (WAC) for the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership approved the resolution as the state sees drought conditions across the state. Due to drastically lower rainfall over the past two years, officials say water storage levels were at historic lows in both Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma.READ MORE: Woman Arrested In Redwood City Church Arson
“We request all water users of the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership voluntarily reduce water use by 20 percent immediately due to the drought,” said Susan Harvey, chair of the WAC and Cotati City Council Member. “Reducing water use by 20% can be achieved by implementing some quick water saving tips, such as reducing outdoor water use and fixing leaks.”
READ MORE: UPDATE U.S. Drought Monitor Puts Most of Bay Area Under Extreme Drought ConditionsREAD MORE: COVID Vaccines: Benicia Offers Pizza Gift Certificates In Campaign To Get Teens, Young Adults Vaccinated
The request comes one week after the Sonoma County board of supervisors declared a drought emergency. When Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the area the week before that, water storage levels were at both Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma were extremely low. Most critical is Lake Mendocino currently at 42% of water supply storage capacity. Lake Sonoma’s water supply capacity is currently 61%, the lowest on record for this time of year.
The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership is a collaboration amongst the cities of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati, Healdsburg; North Marin, Valley of the Moon and Marin Municipal Water Districts; Town of Windsor, California American Water – Larkfield District and Sonoma County Water Agency.MORE NEWS: Convicted Sex Offender Found Guilty Of Stalking Elderly Napa County Woman At Her Home
To learn more about the partnership and water-saving tips, visit the SavingWaterPartnership.org.