SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in a shooting in San Francisco that killed a man and injured two other victims along Market St. last week.
The April 29 shooting happened at about 4:49 p.m. in the area of Market and Mason streets. Officers found three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: UPDATE: Vacationing Bay Area Schoolmates Convicted In Slaying Of Italian Police Officer; Sentenced To Life In Prison
One of the victims, 27-year-old Kenny Reed of Oakland, died at the scene. The two other victims, a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both San Francisco residents, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.READ MORE: Asian American Attacks: San Francisco Police Identify Suspect in Market Street Stabbing of 2 Women
Police investigators identified the suspect as Najee Ard, 31, of San Francisco. Officers took Ard into custody on Tuesday in Antioch and later booked him into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and a probation violation.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Sunnyvale
The investigation remained ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.