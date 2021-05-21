KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

FESTIVAL: STERN GROVE

June 20th – August 29th

Stern Grove has been part of Sam Francisco’s arts culture since 1938. This 84th season will have a more limited audience and Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. The line-up will be announced soon and promises to be diverse as ever. Season kicks off June 20th through August 29th. There will be a speical PRIDE edition of the festival on June 27th. I return as the season host for the 8th year. See you at the Grove, can’t wait.

MUSIC: BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY

BottleRock Napa Valley moves from Memorial weekend to Labor Day. 3 days of music, food & wine. Headliners include Foo Fighters. Guns & Roses, Stevie Nicks & Village People & dozens more. The Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage will return with a culinary stew of Chefs, rock stars and sports legends. A lot of fun, tasty times . I’ll be retuning as the Culinary stage host .

See you there in Napa in September.

FUNDRAISER: MEALS ON WHEELS

Sunday 5pm

For 50 years, Meals on Wheels has been providing nutritious meals to Bay Area seniors. Join me for the Star Chefs & Vintners Gala. Showtime Sunday at 5 p.m. Bid on world-class wine and chef packages featuring the best of wine country. Log on and support Meals on Wheels, San Francisco.

BOOK: ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Order Now

The biography of Anthony Bourdain will be published by Ecco and available on Oct. 12.

“Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography tells the full story of the man who seemed to have the greatest job, and the greatest life, in the world,” but then like that, he was gone. “The stories, memories and insights shared within it, from Tony’s immediate family, childhood friends, college classmates, kitchen colleagues, television partners, and friends he picked up on his journey, will answer questions about who he really was, what motivated him, and how he chose to live his fascinating life.” The book will soon be available for pre-purchase.

MUSIC: OLIVIA RODRIGO

“Sour”

Former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo rocks on her debut album. She crashed into the charts with her debut single last year “Drivers License.” The kids will identify with Olivia’s world – the pressures of social media, the pain of love and loss. I can’t help but compare her to Alanis meets Billie, but to be fair, Olivia Rodrigo has her own sound and vibe. Hop in and enjoy the ride, there’s nothing sour about it.

FAMILY FUN: GREAT AMERICA

Opens Saturday

Theme parks are opening and the family fun commences again. Great America invites you to visit; online reservations are required. The park features some of the world’s best roller coasters. It’s good family fun.

EAT HERE: MR. DIGNY’s

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

There is a new kid on the block on 24th Street in San Francisco Noe Valley (I know this corner well as a former partner in Noe’s Cantina.) The interior of Mr. Digby’s is inviting and warm and feels more gastro pub than bar. The menu is comfort food all the way with options for non meat-eaters, too. The chicken pot pie was yummy, the beef tartare hit the spot. The “chick” hen & biscuits – a veggie mushroom dish with English peas was a delightful, tasty surprise.

There is a daily desert special, so be sure to enjoy that sweet ending. They have a full bar with killer cocktails to boot. I’ll be returning soon to work through the rest of the menu and the cocktails. There is seating outdoors and indoors and the promise of weekend brunch to come. Welcome to the hood Mr. Digby (named after the owners dog); tails are joyfully wagging and loving what you have delivered so far.

Hooray to no masks outdoors – ge out there and enjoy. It’s time. Get vaccinated. Live again.

