SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An arrest was made Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision near San Francisco’s City Hall on Tuesday night.

San Francisco Police announced Friday that 57-year-old Virgil Woods of San Francisco was arrested and booked into the Hall of Justice on multiple charges.

According to police, two pedestrians were walking at the intersection of Polk and Hayes Streets around 7 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevy Avalanche pickup, which struck an Audi A6 moments before.

Police said a female pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Lovisa Svallingson, died at the scene. The male pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital as of Friday.

Two people inside the Audi were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the pickup driver fled the scene on foot. He also discarded articles of clothing and filed a false police report saying his truck had been stolen.

Woods, who is the registered owner of the pickup, was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. At the time of his arrest, police said Woods was found in possession of several glass pipes used to ingest narcotics.

Police said Woods faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, two counts of hit and run, multiple counts of reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light, filing a false police report, destruction of evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the San Francisco sheriff’s office, Woods is being held in the San Francisco County Jail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.