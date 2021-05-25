SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After more than a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Francisco Unified School District said they are preparing for a full return to in-person learning at all schools for the 2021-22 school year.
“Given what we know now, everyone, families, staff and students, should plan for a full return to in-person learning in the fall,” SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said in a statement.READ MORE: COVID: Man Faces $9,000 Fine For Defying Mask Mandate On Oakland-Houston Flight
As part of the resumption of full in-person learning, district officials also announced that all schools would start at one of three times: 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.
The announcement follows a contentious year between parents, city officials, the district and educators over plans to reopen classrooms after the onset of the pandemic.READ MORE: Berkeley Man Faces Hate Crime Charges Following Incident At 7-Eleven Store
While private and parochial schools were largely open during the school year, elementary classrooms began resuming in-person learning in April after more than a year in distance learning. Meanwhile, most middle and high school students will continue under distance learning through the end of the year.
Earlier this month, SFUSD announced a plan to bring 12th grade students back on campus for in-person learning for the final weeks of the school year, but the plan has faced major pushback. On Monday, the three state legislators who represent San Francisco called on the state not to give the district $12 million in COVID-19 reopening funds, saying the plan was ” a poor attempt to exploit a perceived legal loophole.”
The delays have also prompted a lawsuit by the San Francisco Attorney’s Office and calls among some parents to recall the school board.MORE NEWS: Multiple Vehicles Involved In Antioch Crash on Hwy 4; At Least 1 Reported Dead, 3 Injured
District officials said the new school year is scheduled to begin on August 16.