SAN MATEO (BCN) – Wednesday marked the last day that first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations will take place at the San Mateo County Event Center, with abundant vaccine supply meaning that anyone 12 and older in the county can get vaccinated.
County Manager Mike Callagy made the announcement during a media briefing Wednesday. He added that there will be opportunities for second-dose vaccinations at the San Francisco International Airport mass vaccination site since the county fair takes place in early June at the Event Center.
Callagy said that vaccine supply is no longer an issue as vaccines are available at pharmacies and community clinics throughout the county.
“We have enough supply, of course, to take care of everyone’s needs. Now it’s a matter of getting people to the vaccine site,” Callagy said.
As of Tuesday, 80 percent of San Mateo County residents 12 and older have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
