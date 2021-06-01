SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A protest over a deadly police shooting shut down a freeway in San Jose Tuesday night.
Protesters blocked off northbound 87 and marched onto Taylor Street and on to police headquarters.
Demonstrators identify Demetrious Stanley as the man who officers shot Monday night.
It happened in the 1100 Block of Tofts Drive in north San Jose around 9:45 p.m.
Police said the suspect was armed and pointing a handgun at the officer who opened fire.
There was no report of any injuries suffered by the officers. No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.