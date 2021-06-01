RICHMOND (BCN) — A man fatally shot in Richmond early Friday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 23-year-old San Carlos resident Mariee Beardon.
Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. Friday to two ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activations around the intersections of South 42nd Street and Center Avenue and South 43rd Street and Florida Avenue, but did not find evidence of a shooting there, Richmond police said.
Police later received a call about a "man down" in the area of the Theresa Walk Path, which connects the 4300 block of Wall Avenue to Taft Avenue, and found Beardon with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Aaron Mandell at amandell@richmondpd.net or (510) 621-1269 or can leave a tip anonymously at (510) 307-8177.
