WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Town officials in the community of Windsor have nominated Vice Mayor Sam Salmon to replace former mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned last month after facing numerous sexual assault allegations.

Salmon was nominated by the council in a 3-1 vote Wednesday night. Newly elected councilmember Rosa Reynoza voted no.

According to the town’s website, Salmon was first elected to the council in 1994. Salmon has also been chair of the Sonoma County Land Use Commission and the Sonoma County Bar Association.

Foppoli resigned on May 21 after several women came forward alleging they were sexually assaulted by the former mayor in incidents dating back to 2003. Among the alleged victims include another member of the council and a reality TV star who said she was assaulted by Foppoli while he was vacationing in Florida in March.

The allegations prompted investigations by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Attorney General’s Office, calls for Foppoli’s resignation by the council, along with a recall campaign brought on by residents.

The council has not decided whether to appoint Salmon’s replacement to the council or hold a special election.

Foppoli remains under investigation. Charges have not been filed.