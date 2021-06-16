SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested after an elderly woman was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday police said.
The stabbing happened at about 10:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Post St. Officers who arrived on the scene found a 94-year-old Asian woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to San Francisco police.
Officers rendered aid to the woman and medics arrived to take her to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.
Investigators obtained a photo of the suspect and circulated it to other officers. He was identified as 35-year-old Daniel Cauich. At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers found Cauich on the 1300 block of Clay Street and arrested him without incident, police said.
Officers also found a knife near the crime scene that was believed to have been used in the stabbing.
Cauich was booked on charges of attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, and committing a felony while on bail or release. He also was charged with a bodily injury enhancement and a probation violation.
Investigators were working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the unprovoked attack.
Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.