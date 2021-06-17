SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect who was out on bail or release from a previous case was arrested after an elderly woman was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Wednesday police said.

The stabbing happened at about 10:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Post St. Officers who arrived on the scene found a 94-year-old Asian woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to San Francisco police.

Officers rendered aid to the woman and medics arrived to take her to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

UPDATE: ‘Why Would Something Like This Happen To Me?’ 94-Year-Old Anh ‘Peng’ Taylor Recovering After Shocking SF Stabbing Attack

Family and friends identified the victim as 94-year-old Anh Taylor, a four-decade resident of San Francisco who is of Chinese-Vietnamese descent.

“I visit with her once, twice a week, we hang out. It’s just sad that someone would be such a monster and so cruel,” said Miranda Benvenuti, a neighbor of the victim, told KPIX 5.

Investigators obtained a photo of the suspect and circulated it to other officers. He was identified as 35-year-old Daniel Cauich. At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers found Cauich on the 1300 block of Clay Street and arrested him without incident, police said.

Officers also found a knife near the crime scene that was believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Cauich was booked on charges of attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, and committing a felony while on bail or release. He also was charged with a bodily injury enhancement and a probation violation.

Investigators were working to determine if race was a motivating factor in the unprovoked attack.

Following word of the latest elderly attack and suspect arrest, the San Francisco Police Officers Association resumed its war of words with San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Chesa Boudin says he can’t prosecute if SFPD doesn’t arrest. This suspect was arrested 5 times in 2020 on multiple burglary charges. When he stabbed this woman, he was on an ankle monitor. What do you have to do to actually go to jail in SF? Really. https://t.co/ERd2RnVGKt — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) June 17, 2021

The stabbing comes about a month after another unprovoked stabbing attack in the city where two Asian women were stabbed while waiting for a bus on Market St. A suspect was also arrested in that case.