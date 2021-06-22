OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon identified the man who died in the Juneteenth mass shooting at Oakland’s Lake Merritt as 22-year-old Dashawn Rhoades.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out the information shortly before 4 p.m.

The victim from the June 19th homicide on the 2200 Block of Lakeshore Drive in Oakland has been identified by the Coroner's Bureau as: Dashawn Rhoades, age 22, A resident of Oakland and San Francisco.

Oakland police had previously confirmed that the man who died in the shooting was a 22-year-old male from San Francisco. The sheriff’s office said Rhoades was a resident of Oakland and San Francisco.

The mass shooting during Juneteenth festivities at Lake Merritt on Saturday also injured eight victims. Rhoades was the only fatality in the incident.

On Monday, Oakland authorities said two warring gangs from San Francisco appeared to be responsible for the deadly incident on the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said his investigators were working with San Francisco police to find those responsible for the shooting a crowded event at Lake Merritt. One person was killed and eight others were injured; Armstrong said it’s believed the same group is responsible for multiple recent shootings.

“We believe this was directly related to group and gang violence and group and gang violence not even connected to the city of Oakland,” said Armstrong. “This appears to be group and gang violence related to the city of San Francisco.”

There were about 10,000 people all around Lake Merritt for several different events, with some 5,000 people in the area where the shooting happened. The event was a day-long gathering to commemorate Juneteenth.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to mid-60s, police said.

Armstrong said most of the people involved in the shooting were from outside Oakland and investigators are looking for more than one shooter.

“Our homicide investigators have determined that the individuals responsible were multiple shooters, not just one,” said Armstrong. “We’ve learned over the last couple of days that several people fired weapons during this event.”

Oakland Police Lt. Leo Sanchez said while some of the victims had been specifically targeted in the shooting, other victims had no connection to the gang activity.

“This investigation is still in its early stages, but I think some of the individuals who were shot and are injured — including the individual who unfortunately passed away — I believe were targeted individuals. Those are the individuals who appear to have some gang or group connections with San Francisco,” said Sanchez. “There are individuals also just part of the festivities, part of the gathering and caught up in crossfire as well.”

Police have yet to announce any information about possible descriptions of the suspects in the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.