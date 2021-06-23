SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 32-year-old man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with San Francisco police last year died in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the area of the 1300 block of Keith Street and arrived to find the victim, identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Thomas O’Bannon, lying on the sidewalk.

O’Bannon was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting, and police only described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444.

O’Bannon in April 2020 had been involved in an 11-hour standoff with San Francisco police in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Before the standoff, an officer shot at but did not hit O’Bannon, who was eventually taken into custody.

During the standoff, police said O’Bannon expressed intentions to be killed by officers.

The shooting was the second in two days in the city’s Bayview District. On Monday night, a 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue, about two blocks away from the Tuesday shooting.

