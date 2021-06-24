PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Police in Pittsburg made two arrests in connection with a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning and announced additional details in the case.

Officers found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Jabbar Mahmood after he crashed into several parked cars and a telephone pole near El Dorado Drive and Shasta Circle around 3:15 a.m. Police said Mahmood suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

He died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Mahmood drove to a home on the 100 block of El Dorado Drive to enlist the services of a woman who was working as a prostitute. Before Mahmood arrived, the woman’s boyfriend had parked outside as protection.

According to police, an apparent argument took place between Mahmood and the woman. After Mahmood walked to the car, police said the male suspect walked to the victim and shot him.

Mahmood attempted to drive off but later crashed.

On Thursday morning, detectives and the department’s tactical team served a warrant at a home in Antioch. The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Charles Daniels and 23-year-old Alberta Stewart, were booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on homicide charges.

It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.