SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With demand for COVID-19 vaccinations waning, San Francisco health officials shut down their City College mass vaccination site on Saturday.

The city’s second mass vaccination site at Moscone Center will be closed on July 14. People who receive a first dose from either location can receive their second dose through a neighborhood clinic.

Vaccinations continue to be available through a network of neighborhood sites, mobile clinics and pharmacies.

Across the state, local health officials are seeing similar declines even though more than a quarter of eligible Californians are still not vaccinated.

California was averaging 91,783 daily shots as of Thursday, according to data from the state’s Department of Public Health. That’s a 26 percent decline from the previous week’s average.

“Mass vaccination sites were an important part of the distribution network that made that possible, but we’re now at a point where vaccines continue to be widely available and we’re instead focusing on getting to residents who are harder to reach or may have challenges getting to one of our many vaccination sites,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We’re going to keep doing everything we can to reach each and every San Franciscan.”

Moscone and City College join other mass vaccination sites that have recently closed, including the Oakland Coliseum and Levi’s Stadium.

The closures come as San Francisco touts some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation and the world. As of Thursday, 81% of eligible residents have received at least one dose, including 91% of city residents 65 and older. About 72% of San Francisco residents are fully vaccinated.

“Being the first major city in the nation to reach over 80% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a testament to the hard work of our residents, community partners, and public health professionals who stood up sites like City College,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s public health director.

Along with high vaccination rates, cases have continued to plummet following the winter surge. Officials said the 7-day average number of new cases is down a staggering 97% from January, while COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest rate since the pandemic began.

SFDPH said planning is underway to ensure vaccine access once the shots are approved for children 11 and younger.

Information on getting vaccinated in San Francisco can be found by visiting sf.gov/getvaccinated or by calling 628-652-2700.