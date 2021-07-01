VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A mother and child were shot and critically hurt while sitting in a car outside a Vallejo temple, police said Thursday.
The shooting happened at the Evangelist Temple on Sonoma Boulevard near Chestnut St. at around 10:30 p.m.
Vallejo police said officers arrived to find a woman and her eight-year-old child inside a car in the temple’s parking lot both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Both were taken to local hospitals and were listed in critical condition.
Evidence markers dotted the parking lot area of the Pentecostal church and there were numerous bullet holes in both the victims' vehicle and the building.
Police closed Sonoma Blvd. during the investigation.
The shooting was one of two in Vallejo reported Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m., a man was shot about four miles away on the 100 block of Violet Ave. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.