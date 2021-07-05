MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A judge sentenced Salinas resident Donovan Johnson to 18 years to life in a state prison for torturing his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his four children two years ago.

Donovan Johnson, 30, was convicted of torture, mayhem, attempted false imprisonment, child abuse, corporal injury to a fellow parent, and assault with a deadly weapon, along with enhancements involving great bodily injury and the use of a weapon.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 12, 2018. Johnson visited the victim at her home to ask her to get back together with him. After she shut him out of the house, Johnson jumped the fence and broke into the home. Johnson then viciously attacked the victim and demanded she join him in his car. When she refused, Johnson pulled out a box cutter. He stabbed her numerous times in the face, legs, back, hands and arms while his 9-year-old son watched, crying for him to stop.

“During the attack, Johnson severed the nerves and the muscles on the victim’s legs. The victim was unable to walk for approximately a month and underwent extensive rehabilitation to regain mobility in her legs,” a statement from the Monterey County District Attorney’s office.

Johnson reportedly drove the victim to a nearby hospital before he was arrested.

A jury found Johnson guilty back in March.