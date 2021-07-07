SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 21-year-old Oakland man allegedly involved in a June 18 armed robbery was arrested Saturday after he survived being shot in a separate case that led to the arrest of four more people, San Francisco police said.

Police arrested Kiemariah Richmond on suspicion of multiple crimes stemming from the armed robbery and the shooting: robbery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, carrying a loaded gun with the intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded gun, and carrying a concealed gun.

The string of events that led police to arrest Richmond — and four others in connection with shooting him — began with an armed robbery reported at 3:34 p.m. June 18.

A 24-year-old San Francisco man told officers from San Francisco’s Ingleside Station that he was walking in the 100 block of Raymond Avenue when the suspect got out of a car and pointed a handgun at him, demanding his possessions.

The victim handed over his wallet and the suspect fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic.

An incident eight days later led police to the man they believe is the armed robbery suspect.

On June 24, officers from the Ingleside Station responded to a 5 a.m. report of a shooting near the Balboa Park BART Station. Upon arrival, they found Richmond with a gunshot wound to his chest and he was transported to a hospital.

While at the scene, officers recovered two handguns, one of them from a gray Honda Civic. One of the guns and the car matched the description given by the victim in the June 18 armed robbery.

In the ensuing investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for an 18-year-old female (who was 17 at the time of the shooting) and 19-year-old Juel Dante James of South San Francisco. Police believe the younger suspect had been dating Richmond.

While arresting James, another man with him — Dominique Julius Nelson, 20, of Sacramento — was also detained after police found both men in possession of concealed and loaded handguns.

Police arrested James on suspicion of several crimes: attempted murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a loaded gun with the intent to commit a felony. Police arrested James on suspicion of multiple gun violations.

Police also arrested the young woman believed to have been dating Richmond, when she was seen on the perimeter of the arrest scene. She was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence.

San Francisco police urge anyone with information about these cases to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

