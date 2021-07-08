CROCKETT (CBS SF) – Two people were detained and a driver was hospitalized following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 80 past the Carquinez Bridge Wednesday night, authorities said.

Around 6:45 p.m., the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it first pursued the suspect vehicle along Interstate 80 but had suspended the chase over the suspect’s reckless driving. As the vehicle passed the area of I-80 and Highway 12 in Fairfield, a California Highway Patrol helicopter began following the vehicle while the ground pursuit was suspended.

According to video from the CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations, the vehicle was spotted traveling at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The suspect continued to drive in a reckless manner on the freeway into Vallejo and onto the Carquinez Bridge.

Shortly after 7 p.m., video showed the vehicle losing control and crashing just past the bridge near the Pomona Street exit. The CHP said the driver collided with the center divide at more than 100 mph.

Video then showed two passengers inside the vehicle who fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to detain the passengers soon after. Their identities have not been released.

Meanwhile, the driver was found unconscious in the driver’s seat. The CHP helicopter then landed on the freeway as an officer gave medical aid.

CHP said the driver was taken by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Authorities did not reveal the driver’s condition as of Thursday morning.

The crash also sparked a small brush fire that burned about half an acre, according to the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.

#80IC, Part Deux @FireCrockett make quick knockdown on a half acre fire. The fire was the result of a vehicle pursuit. pic.twitter.com/mkYu35U0i7 — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) July 8, 2021

Westbound I-80 was closed for nearly an hour following the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.