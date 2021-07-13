OAKLAND (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.
A's owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.
“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.
"The Oakland process is at an end," Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America before Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.
“This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward,” he said.
"This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward," he said.