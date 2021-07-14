MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Two people and a dog were aboard a small plane that crashed into a Monterey house Tuesday, according to a published report.

KSBW reported that family of 61-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Alice Diane Emig was a passenger aboard the plane piloted by Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove. Emig’s dog was also aboard the Cessna 421 at the time of the crash and the family told KSBW that deputies confirmed no one survived.

Carlin was planning to fly Emig from Monterey to Mather in the Sacramento area, according to KSBW/

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday night that a body had been found inside the wreckage. The crash was reported at around 10:45 a.m. at the home in the Monterra Ranch subdivision near Highway 68, just south of Monterey Regional Airport.

KION reported family members confirmed Carlin was the owner of the plane and was piloting it at the time of the crash.

Monterey County Regional Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Dorothy Priollo said no one was home when the plane slammed into it. The resulting fire burned the home and extended into the brush but was contained to less than an acre. No other homes were affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.