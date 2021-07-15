VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo released additional details in connection with a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Wednesday, saying that suspects were also involved in a shootout with security guards.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Maine Street around 5:50 p.m., when they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by Vallejo Fire Department personnel.

His identity has not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

Following the shooting, police said “numerous people” were seen running in the area, including several who were armed. Two armed security guards also responded to the shooting and were shot at.

Police said one of the guards returned fire at the suspects. It was not known if any of the suspects suffered injuries.

The security guards were not injured.

“These deadly attacks on our children and the proliferation of gun violence in our city is not only a public health crisis, but a perpetuation of generational trauma,” Police Chief Shawny Williams said in a statement.

“This vicious cycle of community violence must stop today, and we will not turn a blind-eye to these senseless acts plaguing the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our City,” Williams went on to say.

Information about the suspects was not immediately available. The 15-year-old’s death is Vallejo’s 7th homicide so far this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.