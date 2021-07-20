SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police on Tuesday identified the suspect arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the city’s South of Market district as 41-year-old Bernard Hayes of San Francisco.

Officers who had heard the sound of gunshots at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday responded to 7th and Mission streets found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital and has not yet been identified.

Police said Hayes fled the scene of the shooting in a white sedan traveling at a high rate of speed, hitting and injuring a pedestrian in a crosswalk after driving through a red light at the intersection of McAllister and Hyde streets. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers ended the pursuit after the pedestrian collision and broadcast the vehicle description to other officers. The suspect vehicle was then involved in vehicle collisions at 10th and Mission streets and at 10th and Harrison streets, with an involved victim driver suffering injured that were also not life-threatening, police said.

After the suspect vehicle was seen headed toward southbound U.S. Highway 101, police officers responded to a report of another vehicle collision in the area of 20th and Vermont streets in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Witnesses told police the driver fled on foot after the crash and the vehicle matched the description of the one that fled the SoMa shooting.

Officers canvassed the area for the suspect and located him in the foliage on the embankment of Highway 101, police said. The suspect ran from officers and onto the northbound side of the freeway, running along the shoulder before running into traffic and crossing the center median, police said.

Officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody without further incident, identifying him as Hayes. A discarded weapon was recovered after retracing his steps, and suspected cocaine base was found in his possession, police said.

Hayes was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, reckless evading of an officer, felony hit and run, drug possession and other charges.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.