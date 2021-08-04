PLEASANT HILL (BCN) — A man fatally shot after he allegedly vandalized vehicles and banged on windows to get into homes in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday evening has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 46-year-old John Kruetz.
Officers found Kruetz, a Pleasant Hill resident, in the living room of a home suffering from gunshot wounds after several people had called police around 5:45 p.m. about someone behaving erratically along Shadow Mountain Court near Camelback Road.
The officers heard gunshots when they arrived and then found Kruetz, who was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The involved parties and witnesses stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.
No other details were immediately released about how the shooting happened.
