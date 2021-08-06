PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Preliminary autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing Berkeley jogger found dead in a Pleasanton park, do not show any indication of trauma, all but confirming that he succumbed to a medical emergency possibly due to the heat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said that, while toxicology results are still pending, the initial findings can rule out some of the theorized causes of death due to physical wounds: no debilitating head injuries, no broken bones, no signs of a mountain lion attack.

“None of those apply,” Kelly said. “It looks to us like he sat down in the shade under a tree and that, during that time, he had some type of medical event.”

Kreycik’s family on Thursday confirmed it was his body that was found earlier this week at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park after weeks of searching.

An army of volunteers spent weeks combing the expansive park following his disappearance and the discovery of his parked vehicle at a park trailhead. Volunteers showed up from across the Bay Area to help in the search. Others donated to an online fundraiser to support his family that had garnered more than $112,000 as of Thursday morning.