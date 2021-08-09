SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – The identity of an 18-year-old man killed at a party Saturday night in Sunnyvale has been confirmed by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office.

Elias Elhania was fatally shot during a house party in the 1400 block of Navarro Drive.

Sunnyvale police initially responded about 10:20 p.m. to reports of loud music at the house. While waiting for additional resources and information on the homeowner’s identity, police said they heard shots fired.

Elhania and another person were found with gunshot wounds and the officers started emergency medical treatment. There were about 150 to 200 people estimated to be there – most aged 16-19, Sunnyvale police said.

Both were taken to a San Jose hospital, where Elhania succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said on Sunday.

Police have not confirmed any motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Corrine Abernathy at (408) 730-7134.

