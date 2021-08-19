SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police asked for the public’s health Thursday in looking for a driver who fatally hit a woman in a wheelchair before driving off back in April.
At 11:35 p.m. on April 1, officers arrived in the area of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue after receiving reports of a car hitting a pedestrian. They found a woman in a wheelchair after she was hit by a car, which drove off after the incident.
First responders took the victim to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm it and notify next of kin.
Witnesses told investigators that the driver was in a white 2004-2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS that had damage to its front and left side from the accident.
This is the 10th fatal traffic collision and the second auto-versus-pedestrian collision for 2021.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.