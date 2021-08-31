SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to support a resolution declaring no confidence in Sheriff Laurie Smith, joining a growing number of South Bay officials demanding her resignation.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Smith has been under fire in recent years for a number of scandals connected to her department, including alleged mismanagement of the county jail and charges of bribery and corruption.

KPIX reporter Kiet Do broke the news about the resolution on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m.

BREAKING: Santa Clara Co. Board of Supervisors votes unanimously "no confidence" in Sheriff Laurie Smith.

“Do you really want to reinforce, reward applaud, this bad behavior? I have to believe the answer to those questions is ‘no,'” Sup. Joe Simitian said Tuesday about the scandals linked to the sheriff’s department.

Earlier this month, Simitian and fellow County Supervisor Otto Lee demanded an investigation into the sheriff’s office following millions of dollars in payouts to settle injury litigation from men in county custody.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called for Smith’s resignation Aug. 16 over allegations of poor jail management, lack of transparency and accountability, as well as several bribery and corruption scandals. In doing so, Liccardo joined a long list of local leaders who have criticized Smith.

The following day, Smith held a press conference where she methodically refuted allegations and said she will not resign.

The press conference Smith held on Aug. 17 was the first time she responded to Liccardo’s calls for her to step down. It took 45 minutes for her to say she would not resign, and the statement didn’t come until after reporters asked her to respond to Liccardo urging her resignation.

“I didn’t see his press conference, I have heard of it of course. And we’re going to do these investigations,” said Smith. “Let’s see what the truth is. At this time, no. Or to quote a general, ‘Nuts!’ There’s a lot still to be done”

Smith’s allusion to a general’s quote was a reference to U.S. Army Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, who famously sent the same one-word response to German commanders demanding his surrender at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.

Smith has been the sheriff since 1998. South Bay leaders say her reputation has been tarnished for years.

For most of the press conference, Sheriff Smith talked about progress at the jail under her watch. She says her department has been at the helm of meaningful change even with the current staffing shortage. Smith said they are about 133 employees short, including health professionals. She welcomed any investigation into how the jail has been run.

“Since there continues to be a lot of speculation and inferences, I welcome any and all investigations. It really is important to have experts provide an in-depth review of some of the things that have been stated so we can get the true facts,” Smith said.

The board does not have the authority to remove Smith from office, as is noted in the resolution, which is a public statement by the board. The resolution is proposed by supervisors Simitian and Susan Ellenberg.