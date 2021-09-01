SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa are offering a reward for information in connection with a sideshow where dozens of vehicles were involved last week.

The sideshow took place on August 27 near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Police estimated there were about 70 vehicles and 300 spectators at the event. More than 80 calls were received.

Along with sideshow activity, police said a group of spectators attacked officers in a patrol vehicle. Suspects also vandalized another patrol vehicle and illegal fireworks were also shot off at the event.

Investigators are seeking photographs and videos from the August 27 event and anticipate making arrests and impounding vehicles involved. Participants face prosecution and their vehicles would be impounded for 30 days.

Police said the Roseland neighborhood has has been disproportionately impacted by large sideshows as of late.

The events are a challenge for law enforcement throughout the Bay Area. On the same weekend, more than 170 people were cited and several vehicles were seized following a sideshow in San Jose.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspects or vehicles being impounded.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips on their website at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or contact traffic investigator Riley Howard at rhoward@srcity.org. Tips can be left anonymously.