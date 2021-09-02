SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a murder in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood last month that killed a man known for his work throughout the community.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Hermando Aresolo in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened in the early morning hours of August 17, in the 800 block of Larkin Street, police said.

Officers located Aresolo in Oakland on Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of murder, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy, according to police.

Police haven’t revealed a motive for the shooting.

According to police, at the scene, three suspects allegedly attacked the victim and then one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

Earlier this week, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old San Francisco resident Theodore Tolliver.

Tolliver was involved with several community groups, including the national organization Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, where he served as a chapter coordinator for the organization’s Bay Area chapter. Tolliver also served on the San Francisco Reentry Council starting in 2018, which brings together formerly incarcerated people and city leaders to coordinate resources for people exiting city jails.

Tolliver’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his burial costs and to help his one-year-old son. So far, the account has raised over $12,000.

Although police have made an arrest, anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.